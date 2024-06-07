Lightning On The Moon

Lightning On The Moon

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marie's avatar
Marie
1d

This is true. Many new books have come out on the Apollo Hoax. Also a new uncut film of the liftoff of Apollo 11 surfaced, shot by a tourist during the launch, enabled calculations that showed there was not enough thrust to achieve the desired orbit. The astronauts must have been held somewhere. It is a shame that the govt cannot still admit the truth of this deception.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Robert Wold
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture